Sports

Westside seniors compete in District 4 girls’ basketball championship

November 16, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder senior girls’ basketball team made it all the way to the District 4 finals but had to settle for a loss to the Emmanuel Christian High School Eagles from Fergus.

The Thunder had a good season, finishing first in a field of six high school teams with a 9-1 record.

Going into the playoffs, the Thunder eliminated Erin District High School in the semi-final game to earn the right to go to the District 4 championship.

The final against ECHS was held in the Westside gym on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Westside had a good start in the final game, leading 9-0 at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, ECHS had closed the gap and trailed by eight points with a 21-13 score.

It was the third quarter that turned the game around when the ECHS team started with a strong offence that saw them score 17 points to take a 30-23 lead by the end of the quarter.

ECHS outscored Westside 8-6 in the fourth quarter and held on to win the game 38-29.

“I think we had a lot of good teamwork, and that was impressive because we had a lot of new players,” said Westside’s Catherine McLean of the team’s successful season. “We only had four seniors on the team, so it was cool that we made it this far. Most of the girls I didn’t know (at the start of the season) and we still worked together well.”

The final game was a disappointment for the team, but they played hard all the way through the four quarters.

“I think we got a little discouraged,” Catherine said. “We tried hard, but they had a really good game. I think they did better in the third quarter and did well under pressure. We did really well, and we worked really hard. In the fourth quarter we had a good chance and really tried.”

EDHS will now go on to compete at the regional level at CWOSSA in Breslau, near Kitchener.


