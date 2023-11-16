Santa Claus Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting return to Orangeville this weekend

November 16, 2023 · 0 Comments

With Thanksgiving, Halloween and Remembrance Day in the rearview mirror, it’s time to get into the spirit of the holiday season.

And the Orangeville Business Improvement Association (OBIA) is helping residents do just that with the return of the Joy and Lights Weekend, featuring a community Christmas Tree Lighting and Santa Claus Parade.

Christmas Tree Lighting and Starlight Shopping

The two-day Joy and Lights weekend celebration kicks off with a tree-lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to the annual lighting of Orangeville’s Christmas tree, where there will be magic from the Great Steverino and a live reading of “A Visit from St. Nicolas” from Theatre Orangeville’s David Narin. There will also be musical performances by Elizabeth Dubois of the Theatre Orangeville Youth Singers (TOYS) choir, plus a special guest performer from “Cinderella…if the Shoe Fits,” Theatre Orangeville’s fun, new holiday pantomime.

Local dignitaries and special guests will say a few words of welcome before Santa Claus lights the festive tree. Afterwards, the jolly ‘ole man will visit with little ones on Second Street, and strolling performers will be sure to entertain everyone.

The Christmas Tree lighting happens in front of Town Hall, located at 87 Broadway.

On Friday, Nov. 17, those who walk through downtown Orangeville will also see the unveiling of festive winter wonderland window displays at local shops, as they can partake in some festive Starlight Shopping. Shoppers will collect double Joy Book stamps on their purchases at participating businesses. Joy Books are available to pick up at participating downtown businesses and shoppers get their books stamped once for every $10 spent. When stamped 20 times, shoppers are entered into a draw to win anywhere from $100 to $1,000 Downtown Dollars. These dollars can be used to make purchases at downtown businesses.

“A delightful evening of local shopping awaits!” said the OBIA in a press release.

Farmers Market and Santa Claus Parade

The festivities continue on Saturday, Nov. 18, with the Winter Farmers’ Market inside Town Hall running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At this market, shoppers will find fresh and delicious locally grown, raised, and prepared food. As always, shoppers can enjoy a free Mochaberry Coffee while they browse the market.

“A visit to the Winter Market is a delicious start to a very merry day!” said the OBIA.

Later in the day, Santa will be headed through Orangeville atop his very own parade float sleigh.

Funded by the Town of Orangeville, the Santa Claus Parade will be led by this year’s Parade Marshal, Heather Hayes, the Orangeville Food Bank’s executive director.

The holiday joy begins at 5 p.m. on First Street at Hansen Road as the Parade starts and will travel south on First Street to Broadway and then turns eastward towards Fourth Street, where the Parade concludes, and Santa begins his journey back to the North Pole.

“We hope you will join us on Broadway for pre-parade entertainment and festive shopping with double Joy Book stamps at participating businesses before the Parade,” said the OBIA.

“We know our community’s giving spirit doesn’t stop with loved ones, so please consider supporting families in need by donating to the Orangeville Food Bank during the Joy and Lights weekend.”

The OBIA noted that food is desperately needed to feed a growing number of Dufferin families this holiday season, and every donation helps. Donations will be accepted on Friday evening (Nov. 17) at Town Hall beside the community’s Christmas Tree and on Saturday morning (Nov. 18) inside Town Hall during the Winter Market and Santa Claus Parade. Members of the Orangeville Fire Department will also collect non-perishable food donations along the Parade route.

“We hope to see your merry faces downtown to celebrate Joy and Lights with us!” said the OBIA.

Readers Comments (0)