Orangeville Public Library almost ready to reopen Mill Street location

The Mill Street location of the Orangeville Public Library is set to reopen on Nov. 21 after a 13-month closure during renovations.

“The past 13 months have been quite a journey, and while it’s been a longer road than any of us anticipated, we are finally nearing the finish line,” said Darla Fraser, Chief Executive Officer, Orangeville Library.

The Mill Street Library renovations targeted enhanced accessibility, including a new elevator that can transport patrons to all three facility floors.

“We’ve also revamped the public washrooms, added a glass atrium to create a bright and inviting atmosphere, and introduced a customized living wall in the lobby for a touch of nature,” added Fraser.

Major works completed at Mill Street Library include:

Creating a new elevator shaft and installing a new elevator

Installing a glass atrium at the front of the building

Introducing new garden and plant materials for the front of the atrium

Renovating the public washrooms on the lower level

Building a new accessible washroom on the main floor

Revamping the front reception area and installing a new service desk

Updating the flooring, lighting, and furniture in the lobby

Modernizing the electrical, mechanical, and fire safety systems

Enhancing the interior ambiance through painting and decorating

“The work completed at Mill Street Library is exceptional,” said Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post. “The beautiful heritage structure has been enhanced with modern features that embrace its rich historical feel. The space will continue to build and sustain community, champion inclusivity, and encourage literacy in all its forms for generations to come.”

The satellite location of the Orangeville Public Library at the Train Station (49 Town Line) will be open for its final day on November 17. All materials will move to the Mill Street Library in time for its reopening day on November 21, at 10 a.m. Both locations of the library will be closed on Monday, November 20 for the final preparations.

While the Mill Street Library opens its doors to the public on Nov. 21, the official Grand Opening Event will be held on Feb. 10, 2024.

