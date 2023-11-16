Man charged with attempted murder in Shelburne out on $100,000 bail

November 16, 2023 · 0 Comments
By: Paula Brown
A 51-year-old man charged with attempted murder following a “serious assault” incident in Shelburne last month, is now out of jail after his father pledged his $100,000 bail.
Paul McNevan has been held in a Milton jail since the incident occurred the early morning hours of Oct. 26.
Officers from the Dufferin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a 9-1-1 call at an address on Simon Street in Shelburne around 2:25 a.m. on Oct. 26. Officers discovered a person inside the residence suffering from serious injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
As a result of the investigation, police charged McNevan with attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, break and enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000, and possession of a schedule I substance – opioid.
A part of his bail condition, McNevan can not communicate with the alleged victim or be near the home where the incident occurred. He is also banned from having any weapons.
A publication ban imposed during Tuesday’s court appearance prevents any evidence presented during the bail hearing from being published.
McNevan will make his next appearance in court on Dec. 12.