General News

Man charged with attempted murder in Shelburne out on $100,000 bail

November 16, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By: Paula Brown

A 51-year-old man charged with attempted murder following a “serious assault” incident in Shelburne last month, is now out of jail after his father pledged his $100,000 bail.

Paul McNevan has been held in a Milton jail since the incident occurred the early morning hours of Oct. 26.

Officers from the Dufferin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a 9-1-1 call at an address on Simon Street in Shelburne around 2:25 a.m. on Oct. 26. Officers discovered a person inside the residence suffering from serious injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

As a result of the investigation, police charged McNevan with attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, break and enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000, and possession of a schedule I substance – opioid.

A part of his bail condition, McNevan can not communicate with the alleged victim or be near the home where the incident occurred. He is also banned from having any weapons.

A publication ban imposed during Tuesday’s court appearance prevents any evidence presented during the bail hearing from being published.

McNevan will make his next appearance in court on Dec. 12.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Grand Valley resident wakes up to $75,000 Lotto Max Win

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initative Reporter A Grand Valley man has a few extra dollars to put towards his dreams after winning a Lotto ...

Dining in Dufferin: Main Street Station Bar & Kitchen makes long-awaited return

By Gail Powell It’s full steam ahead for the return of a popular Dufferin County 90s destination hangout — brought back to life by two ...

Santa Claus Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting return to Orangeville this weekend

With Thanksgiving, Halloween and Remembrance Day in the rearview mirror, it’s time to get into the spirit of the holiday season. And the Orangeville Business ...

Orangeville’s Homelessness Task Force unveils vision for 2024

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville’s Homelessness Task Force is working to provide a guiding light toward hope in the community and surrounding ...

Mono comes out against ‘strong mayors’ legislation; supports democracy

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER It may sound less than intended, but the Town of Mono will continue to operate under its “weak ...