Lavender Lounge Sip and Shop fundraiser returning to Hereward Farms

November 16, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The 3rd Annual Lavender Lounge Sip and Shop Event, in support of Family Transition Place, is returning to Hereward Farms next month.

The event celebrates community craftsmanship and charitable giving with a unique blend of local artistry and entertainment.

It runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 2, and attendees will have the chance to shop at various local vendors and artisans while enjoying mulled lavender wine, charcuterie and live music.

Tickets are $10 per person, and 100 per cent of ticket sales is donated to Family Transition Place, an Orangeville-based not-for-profit organization that supports women and children fleeing domestic violence.

“It’s truly wonderful to bring our community together, not only to raise funds for crucial causes but also to celebrate the talent of our local vendors and artisans. This event epitomizes the spirit of community and giving, and we’re proud to make a positive impact together,” enthused Hereward Farms President and founder Julie Thurgood-Burnett.

The first 25 guests to the Lavender Lounge Sip and Shop Event will receive exclusive “swag bags,” and all attendees are entered into a draw for a grand prize featuring items from local vendors.

Hereward Farms is home to approximately 6,000 lavender plants and 200,000 sunflowers. It’s located at 141051 Side Rd 15, East Garafraxa.


