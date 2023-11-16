Dufferin Arts Council’s bursary to boost careers of two promising artists in Mono

November 16, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Dufferin Arts Council has selected this year’s recipients for the 2023 Reed T. Cooper Bursary in visual arts.

The Dufferin Arts Council (DAC) announced in a press release on Nov. 6 that the annual bursary had been awarded to two Mono-based artists, Emily Escoffery and Deb Menken.

“It’s always such an honour to be able to support our local, and already very talented artists,” said Warren Maycock, chair of the Dufferin Arts Council. “What amazing homegrown talent we have here in Dufferin. It was a delight to meet both of these women.”

Escoffery is currently pursuing a Master of Fine Arts degree at the University of Ottawa and will be using the bursary to support her final thesis. Her pieces of work focus on abstract visual art.

Menken will be using the bursary for a specialized artist retreat on the east coast of Canada, giving her access to stunning scenery to help develop her painting skills in landscape and abstract.

Established by the DAC’s Artist Support Program, the bursary was introduced in 2006 following the passing of local artist Reed T. Cooper. The bursary was created to honour his artistic achievements and many contributions to the local arts community.

The Reed. T Cooper bursary is awarded annually to a midcareer visual artist(s) in Dufferin County who has been working professionally for a minimum of five years and displays a unique talent and potential for excellence.

Each year, the local arts council is able to award a maximum of two bursaries worth $3,000 each based on a review of proposals received.

The bursary is intended to help artists develop their careers by providing a financial boost for further studies, setting up exhibitions of their work, research, travel, and other professional opportunities.

Some of the eligible media for the bursary includes paintings, sculptures, printmaking, ceramics, fibre arts, glass, wood, photography, and digital or computer-generated art.

The 2023 recipients of the Reed T. Cooper bursary have been requested by the Dufferin Arts Council to do a talk or presentation at one of their members’ luncheons held several times per year at Mrs. Mitchells’ Restaurant in Mono.

“It’s a unique opportunity for our membership to follow the careers of our local artists and witness their artistic development,” added Maycock.

