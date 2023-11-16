Blackhorse Village Players Theatre presents The Ladies Foursome

November 16, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

What better place to get a real conversation going than being out on the links playing 18 holes with friends?

That’s what happens to a group of women who are mourning the loss of a dear friend, Catherine, in the Blackhorse Village Players Theatre production of ‘The Ladies Foursome.’

It is the day after Catherine’s funeral, and three women who were her friends and regular golfing partners await the arrival of another woman, who they don’t know but was also a friend of Catherine’s, to play a round in her honour.

Written by Norm Foster, the conversation that follows through the 18 holes features discussions on love, sex, children, and everything in between.

The Blackhorse Village Players Theatre production of The Ladies Foursome is produced by Margery Cruise and directed by Michael McFarland. The stage manager is Spencer Gilbert, and Cindy Humenny is taking care of the lighting and sound.

The group features four women, all from different backgrounds and current places in life.

When Tate, played by Carolynn Kent, and Margot, played by Julie Kovach, arrive, they discuss the unusual circumstance of Catherine’s death – struck by lighting while alone at the top of a Ferris wheel.

Tate is a stay-at-home mom with some insecurities about her home life and children. Margot runs a successful construction company, and because of the pressures of running the company, she has become estranged from her family and drinks to cope with it all.

In the role of Connie, a local television news anchor, Jacquie Moore arrives after having an affair with yet another lover. She is a flamboyant character who enjoys the spotlight and doesn’t hide the fact that she sleeps around a little more than she should.

Enter Dory, the person they have never met but shared a mutual friendship with Catherine. Dory, played by Sarah Bain Simpson, is proudly from a northern town where she and her husband operate a resort and have several children.

Catherine was a regular visitor to Dory’s resort.

At first, Dory describes how happy she is living in an isolated but beautiful location.

The women tee off and get the game started.

As they move through the golf course, the conversation takes on different subjects, and they talk about their lives.

The farther they get into the course, the deeper their conversation becomes, and little secrets are eventually revealed by each person.

It turns out all the women have lives that may be different than what their friends really think.

In the end, Dory reveals a secret about Catherine that the others never knew, and this causes them to rethink their relationships and how well they really know each other.

The Ladies Foursome will be on the Blackhorse Village Players Theatre stage for three weeks with ten performances. Upcoming performances are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 19, and Thursday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Nov. 26.

The Blackhorse Theatre is located at 17272 Mt. Wolfe Rd., intersecting with Highway 9, in Caledon.

To learn more, visit the Theatre’s website at www.blackhorsetheatre.ca, or for tickets, http://thelittleboxoffice.com/blackhorsetheatre/.

