Orangeville District Secondary School Bears defeat Centennial Collegiate in final

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Scarlet Bears are the District 10 champions after winning the championship game 62-50 over Centennial Collegiate Vocation Institute from Guelph.

It was the first ODSS senior girls’ District championship win since 1985.

The final game was played at the University of Guelph on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The Bears had a stellar season, finishing in first place with a 12-2 record and averaging 57 points per game.

Going into the playoffs, the Bears eliminated the squad from St. James in the quarter-finals, leaving the court with a 62-29 win.

In the semi-final game, they were up against a tough team from Our Lady of Lourdes in the ODSS gym on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The Bears were leading 36-21 at the half in that game.

They opened the lead to 29 points at the end of the quarter with a score of 50-29.

They finished it with a 62-43 win to earn the right to advance to the District championship.

“We play as a team, our defence is good,” summed up Bears forward, Emma Firth, of the season. “We’re a young team. We’re mostly all juniors playing at the senior level.

In the semi-final game, the Bears did well at both ends of the court.

“I think we did really well on offence and defence – we could have done a little better on defence,” Emma said. “We shared the ball really well today.”

With only a day off before heading to the championship game, Emma said the team will get a practice in to ensure they are ready to go.

“We’ll practice tomorrow. We have to really get to know our plays and get them locked in.”

The team had an excellent final game in Guelph.

“The entire team played great defence,” said coach Koven Padayachee.

Now that they are District champions, the Bears must prepare to compete at the regional level at CWOSSA.

The CWOSSA competition will take place on Nov. 17 – 18, in Guelph.

