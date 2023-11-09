Georgian College to host Open House

November 9, 2023 · 0 Comments
Imagine applying to college and finding out whether you got accepted just minutes later. That could be the reality for some applicants at Georgian College’s Open House on Saturday, Nov. 18, when people applying for winter or spring 2024 intakes may be able to access Georgian’s newly launched near-real time admission experience.
Make sure to RSVP for Georgian’s Open House, which is taking place Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Orangeville Campus.
Parking is free and those interested in attending can RSVP online at GeorgianCollege.ca/openhouse.
All guests and soon-to-be Georgian Grizzlies have a chance to win $5,000 toward tuition and are automatically entered in the contest after they RSVP for Open House.
Applicants also have the opportunity to apply for free, as Georgian will waive the Ontario College Application Service fee if you apply on the day of the event with a Georgian program as your number one choice.
There are plenty of other great reasons to attend Open House:
Can’t make it to Open House? Don’t worry – there are lots of ways you can learn about the Georgian experience, such as by taking video tours of our campuses and residences or by connecting with our knowledgeable recruitment specialists for help answering your questions and applying.