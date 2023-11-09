Hockey program at ODSS benefits from student volunteers at the International Plowing Match

By Brian Lockhart

The hockey program at Orangeville District Secondary School benefited from the help student volunteers provided at the International Plowing Match held in Amaranth in September when the Dufferin Milk Producers paid them back with a $2,500 donation to the school’s hockey program.

Centre Dufferin District High School students from Shelburne also volunteered, and the school received funds to help with its sports programs as well.

The International Plowing Match was held in September and was a huge undertaking, with up to 90,000 visitors arriving for the five-day event.

“We had the International Plowing Match in Dufferin County this year so we had our milk tent and we gave away and sold ice cream,” explained Steve Illick, president of the Dufferin Milk Producers. “Kawartha Dairies helped us out. All kids under the age of 14 – we gave them ice cream, and everyone over that age, we sold them ice cream. We needed bodies to help, so we went to the two high schools, and said, if you send down three students in the morning and three kids in the afternoon and split it up between the two schools, whatever proceeds we make, we will donate to your sports programs. The kids got some volunteer hours. We’re also going to be giving a donation of around $1,500 to the local food bank. It was a success – we gave away a bunch of free ice cream to elementary school students. We gave away 6,000 scoops. We only charged $5 for two scoops, and that was enough to more than pay for the ice cream we gave away, and still have a profit to give to the schools. We were very happy to be involved with the community and get the kids involved.”

The funds donated back to ODSS will help the hockey program with things like tournament costs and travel expenses.

“Our boys went for two days and worked the booth,” said ODSS faculty member and hockey coach Justin Davis. “This donation will help us get to our tournament and help with the busing.”

The District 4/10 regular hockey got underway on Nov. 1.

The ODSS Bears’ hockey team will play two road games before having their first home game at Tony Rose Arena on Nov. 21.

