Upper Grand District School Board accepting applications for trustee vacancy in Orangeville

November 9, 2023

UGDSB accepting applications to fill trustee vacancy in Orangeville.

The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is accepting applications to fill the vacant trustee position representing the Town of Orangeville. This position is for the term of December 2023 to November 2026.

The UGDSB has ten elected trustee members who represent the municipalities within the counties of Dufferin and Wellington. Trustees are accountable to UGDSB communities and to the province for continuous improvement in the level of student achievement in their schools.

School board trustees hold no individual authority. Individual trustees are given no authority through the Education Act. Once the Board of Trustees has voted, individual trustee members are legally bound by the majority decision, regardless of whether they supported it during debate or voted in opposition.

Trustees are responsible for setting board policy and priorities. They are responsible for ensuring that the board’s funding allocation is spent in keeping with the board’s budget and within the framework of provincial legislation and policy.

As outlined in the Education Act, applicants must meet the following requirements:

a Canadian citizen;

18 years of age or older;

a resident within the jurisdiction of UGDSB;

an eligible public school tax supporter and voter;

not legally prohibited from voting; and

not disqualified by any legislation from holding school board office.

Candidates who meet these requirements are to submit an application by answering the following questions:

What do you believe are the opportunities and challenges in public education today?

Why do you want to be a school trustee and what would you like to accomplish as a trustee in the next three years?

Reflecting on your knowledge of equity in education, briefly summarize your understanding of some of the barriers to learning that students within our board might face. Please comment on how this would affect your role as trustee and how you would respond to these issues.

In the past, when working on projects with groups, what traits have you noticed lead to successful outcomes?

For more information on the application process, see the posting on the UGDSB website.

