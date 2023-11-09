Cocaine, Oxycodone, methamphetamine seized during traffic stop along Broadway

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple charges as a result of a traffic stop in the Town of Orangeville.

On Nov. 4, 2023, at approximately 11:15 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer while on general patrol was alerted of a possible suspended driver through the assistance of an

Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) device. The officer conducted a traffic stop on Broadway and was led into a drug investigation.

As a result of the investigation the following items were seized:

Oxycodone (several pills).

Cocaine

Over 1700 unmarked cigarettes

Prescription pills – Oxycodone

A 54-year-old man from Etobicoke has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Other drugs

Possess unmarked cigarettes

Driving while under suspension

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a future date in December 2023, to answer to the charges.

These charges have not been proven in court.

