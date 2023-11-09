General News

Cocaine, Oxycodone, methamphetamine seized during traffic stop along Broadway

November 9, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple charges as a result of a traffic stop in the Town of Orangeville.

On Nov. 4, 2023, at approximately 11:15 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer while on general patrol was alerted of a possible suspended driver through the assistance of an

Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) device. The officer conducted a traffic stop on Broadway and was led into a drug investigation.

As a result of the investigation the following items were seized:

  • Oxycodone (several pills).
  • Cocaine
  • Over 1700 unmarked cigarettes
  • Prescription pills – Oxycodone

A 54-year-old man from Etobicoke has been charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance – Cocaine
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance – Other drugs
  • Possess unmarked cigarettes
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Operate a motor vehicle without insurance
  • Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a future date in December 2023, to answer to the charges. 

These charges have not been proven in court.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Resident urges Orangeville council to reconsider one-sided street parking

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville’s decision to restrict parking to one side of a thoroughfare has presented a predicament for some homeowners. ...

Funding shortfall less than anticipated at Dufferin Men’s Shelter

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin Men’s Shelter is making progress in finding sustainable funding to remain open after being declared a ...

Orangeville sets firefighting fee structure for Mono

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALSIM INITATIVE REPORTER Orangeville’s deputy mayor is not impressed with the amended fire service agreement with the nearby Town of Mono. ...

Headwaters Dental offers free dental services for those in need

By Brian Lockhart If you are in need of dental services but have delayed getting help due to the cost, Headwaters Dental will again be ...